Japan freezes assets of 32 more Russian, Belarusian officials, oligarchs
TOKYO, March 8 (Reuters) - Japan has frozen the assets of an additional 32 Russian and Belarusian officials and oligarchs, the Ministry of Finance announced on Tuesday.
Japan also is banning exports of Russia-bound oil refinery equipment and Belarus-bound general-purpose items that can be used by its military, the ministry said.
Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Kim Coghill
