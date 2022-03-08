Japan freezes assets of 32 more Russian, Belarusian officials, oligarchs

TOKYO, March 8 (Reuters) - Japan has frozen the assets of an additional 32 Russian and Belarusian officials and oligarchs, the Ministry of Finance announced on Tuesday.

Japan also is banning exports of Russia-bound oil refinery equipment and Belarus-bound general-purpose items that can be used by its military, the ministry said.

Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Kim Coghill

