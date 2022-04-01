1 minute read
Japan freezes assets of 4 more Russian organisations, others for involvement in N.Korea's weapons projects
TOKYO, April 1 (Reuters) - Japan said on Friday it was freezing the assets of four Russian organisations, three Russian individuals and six North Korean individuals for involvement in North Korea's weapons projects, according to a statement from the foreign ministry.
North Korea late last month tested a huge new intercontinental missile, prompting the United States to push for "updating" and strengthening United Nations sanctions on North Korea. read more
Reporting by Elaine Lies Editing by Shri Navaratnam
