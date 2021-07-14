Japan government committee calls for 3% hike in average minimum wage -media

TOKYO, July 14 (Reuters) - A Japanese health ministry committee recommended on Wednesday that the country's average minimum wage be raised by 28 yen, or about 3%, to 930 yen ($8.42) per hour, Kyodo News reported.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has repeatedly said his goal is to raise the nationwide average minimum wage to 1,000 yen an hour. read more

($1 = 110.4800 yen)

Reporting by Daniel Leussink

