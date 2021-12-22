Japan govt intends to raise FY22 real GDP growth forecast to +3.2% -Jiji

TOKYO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Japan intends to raise its forecast for fiscal 2022 real gross domestic product (GDP) growth to 3.2%, the Jiji news agency reported.

The projection would be an upgrade from a forecast for 2.2% real GDP growth for the fiscal year starting in April 2022 released at a mid-year review in July.

Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.