Japan govt preparing to hold state funeral for ex-PM Abe in autumn -NHK

A woman holds a farewell message for late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election, outside the Zojoji temple where the funeral of Abe, will be held in Tokyo, Japan July 12, 2022. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO, July 14 (Reuters) - The Japanese government is preparing to hold a state funeral for former prime minister Shinzo Abe this autumn, public broadcaster NHK reported on Thursday.

Abe was shot dead while making an election speech in the western city of Nara last week.

Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Hugh Lawson

