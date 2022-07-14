1 minute read
Japan govt preparing to hold state funeral for ex-PM Abe in autumn -NHK
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
TOKYO, July 14 (Reuters) - The Japanese government is preparing to hold a state funeral for former prime minister Shinzo Abe this autumn, public broadcaster NHK reported on Thursday.
Abe was shot dead while making an election speech in the western city of Nara last week.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Hugh Lawson
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.