Japan govt preparing for PM Kishida visit to U.S. -Kyodo
TOKYO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The Japanese government has started preparations for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to visit the United States for a summit with President Joe Biden, Kyodo reported on Thursday, citing several unnamed government sources.
The visit to Washington may take place in early January, with the Japanese government eyeing a visit from Jan. 7-9, the report said.
Reporting by Sakura Murakami
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.