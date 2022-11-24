Japan govt preparing for PM Kishida visit to U.S. -Kyodo

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrives to attend APEC Leader's Dialogue with APEC Business Advisory Council during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, November 18, 2022, in Bangkok, Thailand. Lillian Suwanrumpha/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

TOKYO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The Japanese government has started preparations for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to visit the United States for a summit with President Joe Biden, Kyodo reported on Thursday, citing several unnamed government sources.

The visit to Washington may take place in early January, with the Japanese government eyeing a visit from Jan. 7-9, the report said.

Reporting by Sakura Murakami

