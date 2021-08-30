Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Japan govt says needs more data before deciding on mixed use of COVID-19 vaccines

Japan's new Chief of Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato announces new cabinet members at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Japan's top government spokesman, Katsunobu Kato, said on Monday there was not enough data yet to actively promote the mixed use of COVID-19 vaccines, and that further information was needed before reaching any decision on the matter.

The comment comes after Taro Kono, minister in charge of Japan's vaccination programme, said on Sunday Japan is looking into the possibility of mixing shots of AstraZeneca Plc's (AZN.L) COVID-19 vaccine with those developed by other drug makers in a bid to speed up its vaccine rollout. read more

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka Editing by Shri Navaratnam

