Japan govt spokesman says ministers share urgency over record COVID spike

Pedestrians wearing protective masks amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, make their way in Tokyo, Japan, July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO, July 28 (Reuters) - Japan's cabinet ministers shared a strong "sense of urgency" over Tokyo's record-high number of daily COVID-19 cases, the government's top spokesman said on Wednesday.

The number of newly reported COVID-19 cases hit a record 2,848 in the Olympic host city on Tuesday, according to Tokyo Metropolitan Government.

"The government will cooperate with Tokyo and the Olympics organisers to achieve safe and secured games," Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a regular press briefing when asked if the Games could be suspended.

Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Ritsuko Ando

