Japan govt spokesperson says N.Korea may take more provocative actions

A North Korea flag flutters next to concertina wire at the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 9, 2017. REUTERS/Edgar Su

TOKYO, May 25 (Reuters) - Japan's top government spokesperson said on Wednesday that North Korea may take more provocative actions including nuclear weapon test after the country fired ballistic missiles off its east coast earlier in the day.

Japan will continue to be vigilant while gathering information about earlier missiles which landed outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters. read more

U.S. and South Korean officials had recently warned that Pyongyang appeared ready for another weapons test.

Reporting by Mariko Katsumura; Editing by Himani Sarkar

