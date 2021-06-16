Japan govt vows 'safe and secure' Olympics in economic blueprint -draft

Workers attach the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games banner on a lamp post in Tokyo, Japan, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

TOKYO, June 16 (Reuters) - Japan's government will include a pledge to achieve a "safe and secure" Tokyo Olympic Games in its economic blueprint due out on Friday, according to a final draft obtained by Reuters on Wednesday.

An earlier draft blueprint only called for making the Olympics leave "various legacies" behind, while the final version appeared to stress the government's resolve to go ahead with the Games.

The final draft came days after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he had won support at a G7 summit meeting in Britain for holding the Olympics despite public concern that the sports extravaganza could worsen the spread of coronavirus infections.

The government will also clarify its resolve to complete vaccine inoculations in October through November, the draft showed.

Turning to fiscal policy, the draft kept the government's pledge to achieve a primary budget surplus by fiscal year-end in March 2026 while reassessing the target by the end of this fiscal year taking into account coronavirus fallouts.

Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi, writing by Leika Kihara

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.