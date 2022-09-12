1 minute read
Japan govt to waive tourist visa requirements as part of border easing -FNN
TOKYO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Japan's government is planning to waive tourist visa requirements as part of a further easing of border controls enacted to stop the spread of COVID-19, Fuji News Network reported on Monday.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may decide as early as this week on the easing, which would also allow individual travellers to visit Japan without travel agency bookings, FNN reported.
Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Kim Coghill
