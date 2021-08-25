Japan has enough vaccines for boosters, prime minister says

Healthcare workers prepare doses of the Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine before administering them to staffers of Japan's supermarket group Aeon at the company's shopping mall in Chiba, Japan June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Japan already has enough COVID-19 vaccines to provide booster shots if such a decision is taken, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday after announcing an expansion in a state of emergency to more prefectures.

Suga added that about 60% of the public will be fully vaccinated by the end of September. Japan has yet to make a third round of vaccinations an option, but he said there was already a supply to do so.

