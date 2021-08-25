Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Japan has enough vaccines for boosters, prime minister says

1 minute read

Healthcare workers prepare doses of the Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine before administering them to staffers of Japan's supermarket group Aeon at the company's shopping mall in Chiba, Japan June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Japan already has enough COVID-19 vaccines to provide booster shots if such a decision is taken, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday after announcing an expansion in a state of emergency to more prefectures.

Suga added that about 60% of the public will be fully vaccinated by the end of September. Japan has yet to make a third round of vaccinations an option, but he said there was already a supply to do so.

Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski and Kiyoshi Takenaka; writing by David Dolan; editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 12:22 PM UTC

Relatives of Philippine drug war victims alarmed by Duterte's talk of staying on

Philippine activists and the families of victims in a drug war that has killed thousands view with dread the possibility of President Rodrigo Duterte staying on as vice-president for six more years after his time in the top job ends next year.

Asia Pacific
Sydney hospitals battle coronavirus as daily infections hit record
Asia Pacific
Retailers agree to extend Bangladeshi garment workers' safety pact
Asia Pacific
EXCLUSIVE Hong Kong's former chief judge says upholding rule of law not political
Asia Pacific
Top Japan adviser blasts visit by IOC's Bach as COVID curbs expand