Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home
Asia Pacific

Japan has found and kept Omicron infections at its borders

1 minute read

Japan's Education Minister Hirokazu Matsuno speaks at a news conference at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, August 3, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - A traveller who entered Japan last week has tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus while in quarantine, but the case was not one of community infection, the top government spokesman said on Thursday.

"We believe the confirmed cases of Omicron variant infections in Japan have so far been detected by border control measures, and appropriate steps have been taken," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a regular news conference.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters