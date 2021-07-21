Japan health experts warns rising COVID-19 cases could burden Tokyo medical system

People wearing face masks stand at a crossing during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Tokyo, Japan, July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

TOKYO, July 21 (Reuters) - Japanese health experts said on Wednesday there were concerns that rising COVID-19 cases in Tokyo could add to the burden on the medical system and create delays in patient care.

Extra caution is needed going into a four-day holiday as vacation times have previously been linked to infection spikes, Takaji Wakita, the head of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, told reporters after a meeting of health advisors to the government.

Reporting by Rocky Swift

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.