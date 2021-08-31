Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Japan health minister says Okinawa vaccine contaminants likely from needle stick

Japan's Health, Labor and Welfare Minister Norihisa Tamura attends a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, September 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Japanese health minister Norihisa Tamura told reporters on Tuesday it was highly likely that foreign matter found in COVID-19 vaccines in Okinawa were caused when needles where stuck into the vials.

Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) vaccines used in the southern prefecture of Okinawa were temporarily halted on Sunday after foreign materials were discovered in vials and syringes.

The health ministry later said the cases may have been due to needles being incorrectly inserted into vials, breaking off bits of the rubber stopper. read more

Reporting by Mari Saito and Rocky Swift in Tokyo; Editing by Tom Hogue

