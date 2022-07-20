Japan to hold state funeral for ex-PM Abe on Sept 27 - NHK

A mourner offers flowers next to pictures of late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election, on the day to mark a week after his assassination at the Liberal Democratic Party headquarters in Tokyo, Japan July 15, 2022. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO, July 20 (Reuters) - The Japanese government is planning to hold a state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot to death at a campaign rally earlier this month, on Sept. 27, NHK public television said on Wednesday.

The site will be the Nippon Budokan, an arena originally built for the 1964 Tokyo Olympic Games that has since been a popular venue for sports events and concerts as well as the site for a memorial service for World War Two dead held every year on Aug. 15.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.