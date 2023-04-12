Japan households expect prices to rise in year ahead - BOJ survey
TOKYO, April 12 (Reuters) - The ratio of Japanese households expecting prices to rise a year from now stood at 85.7% in March, rising from 85.0% in December, a Bank of Japan (BOJ) quarterly survey showed on Wednesday.
The ratio of households expecting prices to rise five years from now came to 75.4%, slightly down from 76.7% three months ago, the survey showed.
The quarterly BOJ survey on households is among data closely watched by the central bank to determine the outlook for inflation.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.