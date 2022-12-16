Japan to implement defence taxation at 'appropriate time' from 2024 -draft















TOKYO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Japan's ruling bloc agreed on Friday to raise corporate, tobacco and disaster-reconstruction income taxes by some 1 trillion yen ($7.3 billion) to double military outlay to 2% of GDP by 2027, a draft annual tax-code revision seen by Reuters showed on Friday.

Japan would adopt a corporate surtax of 4%-4.5% with a deduction of 5 million yen for small firms, while adopting surtax of 1% on incomes for the time being. Tobacco tax will be also raised in stages by 3 yen per cigarette, the draft showed.

These changes, to be implemented at "an appropriate time" from 2024 onwards, will be written into the annual tax-code revision by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its ally Komeito party to be approved by the cabinet later on Friday.

($1 = 137.4000 yen)

