Japan to impose additional sanctions against North Korea















TOKYO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Japan will impose additional sanctions against North Korea by freezing assets of groups involved in the development of missiles, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a regular briefing on Tuesday.

"We cannot tolerate North Korea's repeated provocative actions which threaten Japan's security and international peace and safety," Matsuno said.

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman











