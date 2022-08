Japan, India arranging 'two-plus-two' talks as soon as early Sept -Nikkei

TOKYO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Japan will start preparations to hold 'two-plus-two' talks between its foreign and defence ministers and their Indian counterparts as soon as early September, the Nikkei reported on Thursday.

Japan is preparing to host the diplomatic talks in Tokyo, the report said.

The only other time the 'two-plus-two' talks between Japan and India took place was in 2019, when the two countries adopted a joint statement saying they will conduct coordinated military drills, according to the Nikkei.

Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

