Japan-India ties vital as international order faces challenges - Japan minister

TOKYO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi told Indian foreign and defence ministers on Thursday that cooperation between the two countries is becoming more important than before as the international order faces various challenges.

"If you take a look at the international community, unilateral attempts to change the status quo with force are continuing in the East and South China Seas, let alone Russia's invasion of Ukraine," Hayashi told a meeting between foreign and defence ministers from Japan and India.

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Himani Sarkar

