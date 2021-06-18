Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Japan industry minister says Harvard fund thanked adviser

TOKYO, June 18 (Reuters) - Harvard University's endowment fund thanked a Japanese government adviser for advice, the industry minister said on Friday, in response to a probe that found a government adviser was involved in putting pressure on the fund.

The comments from Hiroshi Kajiyama come as the industry ministry has been under scrutiny about the pressure put on foreign shareholders of Toshiba Corp (6502.T), and the role of a former adviser, Hiromichi Mizuno.

Kajiyama said Harvard thanked Mizuno for his advice.

Reporting by Ritsuko Shimizu; Editing by David Dolan

