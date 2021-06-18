Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Japan industry minister says Harvard fund 'thanked us' for advice

The logo of Toshiba Corp. is seen at the company's facility in Kawasaki, Japan June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO, June 18 (Reuters) - Harvard University's endowment fund thanked the Japanese government for advice over Toshiba Corp (6502.T), the industry minister said on Friday, in response to a probe that found a government adviser put pressure on the fund.

The comments from Hiroshi Kajiyama come as the industry ministry has been under scrutiny about the pressure put on foreign shareholders of Toshiba, and the role of a former adviser, Hiromichi Mizuno.

Kajiyama said Harvard "thanked us" for advice given by Mizuno.

Reporting by Ritsuko Shimizu; Writing by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by David Dolan

