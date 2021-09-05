Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Japan to issue digital COVID-19 vaccination certificates in December -Nikkei

1 minute read

People walk in Shibuya shopping area, during a state of emergency amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo, Japan August 29, 2021. REUTERS/Androniki?Christodoulou

TOKYO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Japan will issue online COVID-19 vaccination certificates from December, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Sunday.

The government plans to issue the certificates - which will be intended for overseas travel rather than domestic use - via a QR scan code through a smartphone app from around mid-December, the Nikkei said, without citing sources.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and other cabinet members are slated on Monday for a council meeting on the promotion of a digital society where they will decide on the government's policy for digital vaccine passports, the report said.

The Nikkei said the project will be a priority for Japan's new Digital Agency, which launched this week to focus on bringing central and local government infrastructure online.

Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · September 4, 2021 · 4:10 PM UTC

Afghanistan a wake-up call for Europe on defence, leadership - France

The challenges to security emerging from the upheaval in Afghanistan should be a wake-up call for the European Union, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Saturday, urging the EU to be more ambitious on defence and on global leadership.

Asia Pacific
ASEAN's Myanmar envoy in talks with junta over visit and access to Suu Kyi
Asia Pacific
Australia reports record daily COVID-19 cases, braces for worse
Asia Pacific
New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing
Asia Pacific
Japan PM candidate Kishida wants to delay economic stimulus debate