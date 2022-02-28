Japan January factory output falls 1.3% month/month

A man works at a factory at the Keihin industrial zone in Kawasaki, Japan February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Japan's factory output fell 1.3% in January, government data showed on Monday, coming in slightly below a median market forecast for a 0.7% decline.

Manufacturers surveyed by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry expect output to increase 5.7% in February and 0.1% in March, the data showed.

Reporting by Daniel Leussink

