Japan July core CPI up 2.4% year/year -govt

TOKYO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Japan's core consumer prices rose 2.4% in July from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, topping the central bank's 2% price stability goal for the fourth straight month.

The core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, matched the median estimate in a Reuters poll.

Stripping away the effect of fresh food and energy, consumer prices rose 1.2% in July from a year ago, the internal affairs ministry data showed.

For the full tables, go to the ministry's website at: http://www.stat.go.jp/english/data/cpi/index.htm

