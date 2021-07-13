Japan July-September crude steel output seen up 30.1% y/y -METI

TOKYO, July 13 (Reuters) - Japan's crude steel output is forecast to rise 30.1% in the July-September quarter from a year earlier to 24.69 million tonnes, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) said on Tuesday.

Demand for steel products, including those for exports, is forecast to increase 17.0% to 21.75 million tonnes in July-September versus a year earlier, the ministry said, citing an industry survey.

Exports are forecast to rise 26.7%, the ministry said.

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Himani Sarkar

