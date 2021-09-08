Japan lawmaker Takaichi announces run for party leadership to replace PM Suga

Japanese lawmaker Sanae Takaichi speaks at a news conference to announce her running in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership race to succeed Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in Tokyo, Japan, September 8, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Japanese lawmaker Sanae Takaichi on Monday officially announced she would run in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership race to succeed Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who last week announced he would step down. read more

Takaichi, a conservative who aims to be the country's first female leader, will go up against former foreign minister Fumio Kishida, among others, in the Sept. 29 race.

The winner of the vote is all but assured to be Japan's next prime minister.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Kantaro Komiya

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.