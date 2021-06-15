Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Japan lawmakers vote down no-confidence motion against cabinet

2 minute read

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga attends a cabinet meeting at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan April 13, 2021, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Kyodo/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. JAPAN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN JAPAN

Japan's lower house of parliament voted down on Tuesday a no-confidence motion brought against the cabinet of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga by opposition parties angered over its refusal to extend the current parliamentary session.

The parties had sought a three-month extension of the session beyond its scheduled end on Wednesday, to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic as Japan rushes to ramp up vaccinations ahead of the Tokyo Olympics opening on July 23.

"They are refusing our calls to extend parliament in the face of one of the worst crises for decades," Yukio Edano, leader of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, told the lower house before the vote.

Though Japan has not suffered the ravages of other nations over the coronavirus, its slowness in vaccinating citizens and patchy response have dented support for Suga.

A survey by NHK public television showed 37% of respondents approved of Suga's government while 45% disapproved.

That was the highest disapproval rating since the prime minister took office last September, but the majority held by his Liberal Democratic Party and other coalition partners meant the no-confidence motion had always been unlikely to pass.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 3:45 AM UTCAustralia temporarily releases Sri Lankan asylum seeker family after two years island detention

Australia will allow a Sri Lankan asylum seeker family detained on Christmas Island since 2019 to live in community detention on the mainland after public anger over their separation when the youngest child became sick and was flown to a major hospital.

Asia PacificMizuho corporate culture the root cause of repeated system failures, probe finds
Asia PacificOlympics organisers to unveil COVID 'playbook' as IOC's Coates arrives in Tokyo
Asia PacificAustralia reports two new COVID-19 cases in Melbourne
Asia PacificPhilippines' Duterte will not cooperate with ICC probe into bloody anti-drugs campaign