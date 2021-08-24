Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Japan LDP heavyweight Nikai says he supports PM Suga's re-appointment

TOKYO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Japan's ruling party heavyweight Toshihiro Nikai said on Tuesday there was no change to his stance of supporting Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's re-appointment as head of the party.

Suga has said he would run in the Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership race to seek another term as head of the ruling party. Former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida is also likely to run in the race, which is seen taking place next month, according to the Sankei newspaper. read more

