Japan LDP Motegi signals chance of extra budget exceeding Y30 trln -Kyodo

TOKYO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Japan's ruling party executive Toshimitsu Motegi said on Thursday an extra budget of more than 30 trillion yen ($263 billion) would send a "big message" to markets, Kyodo news agency reported.

The remark by Motegi, secretary general of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), comes ahead of the government's expected announcement of a new pandemic-relief stimulus package on Friday.

($1 = 114.0700 yen)

Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.