Japan to lift COVID-19 entry ban for 106 countries including U.S.
TOKYO, April 6 (Reuters) - Japan plans to lift its entry ban for 106 countries including the United States, Britain and France on Friday, a government statement said, as Tokyo gradually eases COVID 19-related restrictions.
After the planned lifting, Japan will still keep its doors closed to 56 countries, the statement said Wednesday.
Reporting by Kantaro Komiya, writing by Kiyoshi Takenaka; editing by Jason Neely
