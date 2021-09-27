Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Japan to lift state of emergency in all regions at month-end -NHK

1 minute read

People wearing protective masks, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, make their way at a shopping district in Tokyo, Japan, September 9, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

TOKYO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Japan will lift the coronavirus state of emergency in all regions at the end of September, broadcaster NHK reported on Monday.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told reporters on Monday evening that he will discuss whether to lift the state of emergency with a government expert panel on Tuesday.

Reporting by Sakura Murakami Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 9:54 AM UTC

China condemns Britain for Taiwan Strait warship mission

China strongly condemned Britain on Monday for sailing awarship through the sensitive Taiwan Strait, saying it was behaviour that "harboured evil intentions" and that the Chinese military followed the vessel and warned it away.

Asia Pacific
Sydney's COVID-19 lockdown to end sooner for the vaccinated
Asia Pacific
Taiwan says needs long-range weapons to deter China
Asia Pacific
Thailand to reopen to more vaccinated visitors from November
Asia Pacific
Indian farmers aim for nationwide protests against reforms on Monday