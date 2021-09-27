Japan to lift state of emergency in all regions at month-end -NHK

People wearing protective masks, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, make their way at a shopping district in Tokyo, Japan, September 9, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

TOKYO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Japan will lift the coronavirus state of emergency in all regions at the end of September, broadcaster NHK reported on Monday.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told reporters on Monday evening that he will discuss whether to lift the state of emergency with a government expert panel on Tuesday.

Reporting by Sakura Murakami Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

