Japan to lift state of emergency for nine prefectures including Tokyo -NHK

Banners guiding to large-scale COVID-19 vaccination centers are displayed along the street in Kobe, Japan June 12, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

TOKYO, June 16 (Reuters) - Japan will lift the state of emergency on June 20 for nine prefectures including Tokyo and Osaka, public broadcaster NHK reported on Wednesday, adding the government will instead introduce "quasi-emergency" in seven of those prefectures.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga earlier told reporters the decision would be made on Thursday.

Reporting by Takashi Umekawa, Editing by Andrew Heavens

