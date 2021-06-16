Asia Pacific
Japan to lift state of emergency for nine prefectures including Tokyo -NHK
TOKYO, June 16 (Reuters) - Japan will lift the state of emergency on June 20 for nine prefectures including Tokyo and Osaka, public broadcaster NHK reported on Wednesday, adding the government will instead introduce "quasi-emergency" in seven of those prefectures.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga earlier told reporters the decision would be made on Thursday.
Reporting by Takashi Umekawa, Editing by Andrew Heavens
