1 minute read
Japan lodges stern protest against N.Korea missile launch
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
TOKYO, March 24 (Reuters) - Japan has lodged a stern protest against North Korea after Pyongyang fired what Tokyo believes is a new model of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Thursday.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Alex Richardson
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.