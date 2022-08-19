Japan to look into summit meet with China - Nikkei quotes Japan minister

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, August 10, 2022. Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

TOKYO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Japan will look into holding a summit meeting between Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese President Xi Jinping, the Nikkei business daily quoted Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi as saying in an interview on Friday.

Sino-Japanese ties have long been plagued with a territorial dispute over a group of tiny uninhabited East China Sea islets, legacy of Japan's wartime aggression and regional rivalry.

The meeting could take a form of in-person talks or telephone conversation, but it will more likely be an online conference sometime this fall, the Nikkei said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.