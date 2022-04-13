Japan lowers gasoline subsidy to 20.3 yen/litre
TOKYO, April 13 (Reuters) - Japan cut its gasoline subsidy for oil distributors to 20.3 yen ($0.16) a litre for the seven days from April 14, down from 20.7 yen a week earlier, the industry ministry said on Wednesday.
Japan implemented a temporary subsidy programme in January to mitigate high fuel prices after tight global supplies increased crude prices . Russia's invasion of Ukraine that began on Feb. 24 added to the price pressure.
The programme was extended until the end of April from an earlier plan for it to end a month earlier, and the ceiling on the subsidy was raised to 25 yen a litre in March from 5 yen.
The government sets the subsidy amount every week if the retail price of gasoline exceeds a threshold of 170 yen.
Monday's retail price was 174.0 yen, the ministry said, marking the first weekly drop in two weeks.
($1 = 126.0500 yen)
