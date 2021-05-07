Skip to main content

Asia PacificJapan may approve AstraZeneca, Moderna vaccines as early as May 20 -Nikkei

Reuters
2 minute read

A medical worker fills a syringe with a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine as Japan launches its inoculation campaign, at Tokyo Medical Center in Tokyo, Japan February 17, 2021. Behrouz Mehri/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Japan's government may approve the use of coronavirus vaccines developed by AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) as early as May 20, the Nikkei reported on Friday.

Health ministry officials plan to hold a meeting around that date to discuss approval, the financial daily reported.

The only vaccine for the novel coronavirus to have received Japanese approval so far is that developed by Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and BioNTech SE (22UAy.DE).

Approvals for other vaccines are widely expected to come later this month, though no specific dates have been announced.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has pledged to have enough vaccine doses for the country's 126 million people by June, before the July 23 start of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · May 6, 2021 · 9:06 AM UTCChina suspends economic dialogue with Australia as relations curdle

China "indefinitely" suspended on Thursday all activity under a China-Australia Strategic Economic Dialogue, its state economic planner said, the latest setback for strained relations between the two countries.

Asia PacificMystery Australian COVID case spurs return of masks, travel bans
Asia PacificU.S. embassy in the doghouse in China after student visa post backfires
Asia PacificHong Kong activist Joshua Wong jailed for further 10 months over June 4 assembly
Asia PacificMilitary coup puts Telenor's future in Myanmar on the line