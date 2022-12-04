Japan Meteorological Agency says no tsunami impact from Java volcano eruption, NHK reports

People look on as volcanic ash fills the sky during an eruption of the Semeru volcano in Lumajang, East Java Province, Indonesia December 4, 2022 in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. Instagram/@Gustiallah Foundation/via REUTERS

TOKYO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Japan's Meteorological Agency said on Sunday that there was no tsunami impact a volcano that erupted on Sunday in Indonesia, public broadcaster NHK said.

Indonesian authorities raised the warning on Semeru volcano on the island of Java to the highest level after an eruption spewed a column of ash high into the air. read more

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by William Mallard

