Japan Meteorological Agency says no tsunami impact from Java volcano eruption, NHK reports















TOKYO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Japan's Meteorological Agency said on Sunday that there was no tsunami impact a volcano that erupted on Sunday in Indonesia, public broadcaster NHK said.

Indonesian authorities raised the warning on Semeru volcano on the island of Java to the highest level after an eruption spewed a column of ash high into the air. read more

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by William Mallard











