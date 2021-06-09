Japan minister says aims to raise security ties with Australia to new levels

Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi takes part in a trilateral meeting with USA and South Korea on the sidelines of the G7 foreign ministers meeting in London, Britain May 5, 2021. Ben Stansall/Pool via REUTERS

Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Wednesday he aimed to hold talks with Australia's foreign and defence ministers on strengthening bilateral cooperation to raise the two countries' security ties to new levels.

Motegi made the comment at the start of a meeting, via video conferencing, between foreign and defence ministers from Japan and Australia.

