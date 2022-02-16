Japan must respond to damage from rising prices, says finmin Suzuki

TOKYO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Japan's government must respond to any damage recent rising prices inflict on consumption and the economy, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Wednesday.

"While the recent rises in prices are driven partly by currency moves, they are predominantly due to increasing global fuel costs," Suzuki told parliament.

"If prices rise before wages ... that could hurt household income and affect consumption," he said.

