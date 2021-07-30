Japan OKs administration of AstraZeneca shots after delay - media

Vials of the AstraZeneca vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are seen during an organised media visit to the vaccination at Taoyuan Hospital in Taoyuan, Taiwan April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo

TOKYO, July 30 (Reuters) - Japan on Friday approved the administration of AstraZeneca Plc's (AZN.L) COVID-19 vaccine after a few months' pause due to fears about potential side effects, local media reported.

Regulators approved the shot in May but paused the deployment amid lingering concerns about blood clots. Japan has so far relied vaccines made by Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) in its inoculation push.

The Japanese government plans to limit the administration of AstraZeneca's vaccines to people aged 40 or over, according to the media.

Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Himani Sarkar

