Japan OKs administration of AstraZeneca shots after delay - media

Vials of the AstraZeneca vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are seen during an organised media visit to the vaccination at Taoyuan Hospital in Taoyuan, Taiwan April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo

TOKYO, July 30 (Reuters) - Japan on Friday approved the administration of AstraZeneca Plc's (AZN.L) COVID-19 vaccine after a few months' pause due to fears about potential side effects, local media reported.

Regulators approved the shot in May but paused the deployment amid lingering concerns about blood clots. Japan has so far relied vaccines made by Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) in its inoculation push.

The Japanese government plans to limit the administration of AstraZeneca's vaccines to people aged 40 or over, according to the media.

Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Himani Sarkar

President Rodrigo Duterte has restored a crucial pact governing the presence of U.S. troops in the Philippines, the two countries' defence ministers said on Friday, reversing a decision that had caused increasing concern in Washington and Manila.

China's Huaibei Mining Holdings (600985.SS) said its construction unit is suing Evergrande Group (3333.HK), the country's most indebted property developer, over an overdue 400 million yuan ($62 million) payment.

