Asia Pacific

Japan picks three COVID-19 drug candidates to get research funds

A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken October 30, 2020.

TOKYO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Japan has selected three candidates for COVID-19 treatments to receive subsidies for clinical trials, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

The drugs are AstraZeneca Plc's (AZN.L) antibody treatment AZD7442, Shionogi & Co's (4507.T) protease inhibitor S-217622, and Fujifilm Holding Corp's (4901.T) antiviral favipiravir, known commercially as Avigan.

Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

