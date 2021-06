A vial labelled with the AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine is seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Japan's government plans to donate 1.2 million AstraZeneca (AZN.L) COVID-19 vaccines to Taiwan to help the island following a rise in cases, Japan's public broadcaster NHK reported.

Japan's government will begin preparations for vaccine shipments from Friday, NHK said.

