Japan PM: agreed close cooperation with Indonesia in fields, including energy
TOKYO, July 27 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday he and Indonesian President Joko Widodo had agreed during talks to cooperate in a variety of fields, including energy and maritime security.
Japan also agreed to provide 43.6 billion yen ($318.25 million) in loans to Indonesia for use in infrastructure projects and disaster prevention.
($1 = 137.0000 yen)
