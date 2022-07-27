Japan PM: agreed close cooperation with Indonesia in fields, including energy

Joko Widodo, Indonesia's President, and Fumio Kishida, Japan's Prime Minister, shake hands during a summit meeting at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, July 27, 2022. Kiyoshi Ota/Pool via REUTERS

TOKYO, July 27 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday he and Indonesian President Joko Widodo had agreed during talks to cooperate in a variety of fields, including energy and maritime security.

Japan also agreed to provide 43.6 billion yen ($318.25 million) in loans to Indonesia for use in infrastructure projects and disaster prevention.

($1 = 137.0000 yen)

Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

