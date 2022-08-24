Japan PM to call for development and construction of new-generation nuclear power plants -Nikkei

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivers a speech at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan July 14, 2022. Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

TOKYO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans to call for development and construction of new-generation nuclear power plants, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Kishida is expected to announce the new plan during the Green Transformation (GX) conference to be held later on Wednesday, the report said without citing sources.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Mariko Katsumura; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.