Skip to main content

Asia Pacific

Japan PM contenders support Taiwan's trade pact application

1 minute read

TOKYO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Candidates to become Japan's next prime minister all said on Friday that they supported Taiwan's application to join a trans-Pacific trade pact, echoing Japanese officials' remarks about Taiwan's shared values like democracy.

In a debate on Friday, Fumio Kishida, one of the candidates, "welcomed" Taiwan's application, and Taro Kono, his contender, said he also supported Taiwan's participation in World Health Organization.

Reporting by Ju-min Park and Antoni Slodkowski; editing by Philippa Fletcher

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific · 9:16 AM UTC

Australia hits vaccine milestone as Melbourne cases hover near record levels

More than half of Australia's adult population were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Friday, authorities said, as they step up inoculations in hopes of easing restrictions while cases linger near daily record levels in Victoria.

Asia Pacific
Taiwan blasts 'arch criminal' China for Pacific trade pact threats
Asia Pacific
North Korea says open to talks if South drops double standards
Asia Pacific
Japan's ruling party race puts legacy of Abenomics in focus
Asia Pacific
Japan PM contenders support Taiwan's trade pact application

Candidates to become Japan's next prime minister all said on Friday that they supported Taiwan's application to join a trans-Pacific trade pact, echoing Japanese officials' remarks about Taiwan's shared values like democracy.