Japan PM Kishida apologises for party members' ties with Unification Church
TOKYO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday that politicians had a duty of being cautious about their ties with various organisations and apologised for his party members' reported activities with the controversial Unification Church.
"As head of the party, I offer my sincere apologies," he told a news conference - his first in person upon emerging from COVID-19-imposed quarantine on Wednesday.
