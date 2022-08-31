Japan PM Kishida apologises for party members' ties with Unification Church

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivers a speech at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan July 14, 2022. Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

TOKYO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday that politicians had a duty of being cautious about their ties with various organisations and apologised for his party members' reported activities with the controversial Unification Church.

"As head of the party, I offer my sincere apologies," he told a news conference - his first in person upon emerging from COVID-19-imposed quarantine on Wednesday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.