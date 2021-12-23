Japan PM Kishida calls for BOJ efforts to hit inflation target

TOKYO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday he hoped the central bank continues to make efforts to achieve its 2% inflation target and work closely with the government on economic policy.

"Japan's economy can restore healthy growth by ensuring the Bank of Japan's monetary policy and the government's fiscal policy work hand in hand," Kishida told a seminar.

"That's why it's important for the two sides to coordinate and communicate closely together," he said.

