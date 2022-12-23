Japan PM Kishida considering replacing reconstruction minister as early as Monday -ANN















TOKYO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering replacing scandal-tainted reconstruction minister Kenya Akiba as early as Monday, ANN reported on Friday.

Akiba is currently under fire for his alleged involvement in violating election laws and for having ties to the Unification Church. He is expected to be replaced in an upcoming reshuffle, Kyodo reported earlier on Friday.

Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman











